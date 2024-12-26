We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FCPT Buys Automotive Service Properties, Boosts Diversification
Continuing its portfolio diversification efforts, Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT - Free Report) announced the acquisition of a portfolio of automotive service properties from a national operator. This comes in addition to the recent buyout of six Christian Brothers Automotive properties.
The acquisition under consideration was transacted at a total value of $12 million through sale leaseback. The properties are located in the highly trafficked corridors of multiple states. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in line with prior FCPT transactions. The properties are operated under long-term, triple-net leases.
The above highlights FCPT’s approach to broadening its portfolio with properties belonging to various asset categories to do away with industry-specific risks.
FCPT’s Past Acquisitions
Of late, this real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree.
Recently, FCPT bought $24.8 million worth of properties from Christian Brothers Automotive in the highly trafficked corridors of Georgia (two), Indiana (two), Florida (one) and Illinois (one). In addition, FCPT acquired nine American Family Care properties for $21.2 million and two Riverview Health properties through sale-leaseback for $13.5 million.
All the above purchases are emblematic of FCPT’s vision of structuring a bouquet portfolio that will ensure a regular stream of revenues. However, the company’s expansions may face potential headwinds in a still high-interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs elevated.
Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have risen 13% compared with the industry's growth of 5%. However, analysts seem bearish on this stock, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share being lowered marginally over the past two months to $1.72.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks to consider from the broader REIT sector are Crown Castle Inc. (CCI - Free Report) and SL Green Realty (SLG - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crown Castle’s current-year FFO per share has moved northward marginally over the past two months to $7.00.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SL Green Realty’s current-year FFO per share has been raised by 2.9% over the past month to $7.83.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.