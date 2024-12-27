Modine (MOD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Modine (
MOD Quick Quote MOD - Free Report) reached $120.50, with a +1.62% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Shares of the heating and cooling products maker have depreciated by 11.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 20.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Modine in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.79, marking a 6.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $614.7 million, reflecting a 9.49% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.83 per share and a revenue of $2.62 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.85% and +8.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Modine holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Modine currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.84.
We can also see that MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.91.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
