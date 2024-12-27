We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Archrock Inc. (AROC) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw Archrock Inc. (AROC - Free Report) ending at $24.82, denoting a +0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.
The natural gas compression services business's stock has dropped by 0.48% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.31, marking a 47.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $326.08 million, indicating a 25.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, which would represent changes of +44.93% and +16.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Archrock Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archrock Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.8 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.95.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.