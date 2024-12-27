We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But SM Energy (SM) Gained Today
SM Energy (SM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.68, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 16.26% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SM Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.96, signifying a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $867.25 million, indicating a 42.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.94% and +15.09%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SM Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, SM Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.54. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.03.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.