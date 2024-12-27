We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) reached $41.07, with a +0.32% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 209.09%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.18 million, reflecting a 93.95% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.13 per share and a revenue of $16.58 million, representing changes of -164.43% and -95.53%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.