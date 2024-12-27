We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunoco LP (SUN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) closed at $51.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.
The master limited partnership's shares have seen a decrease of 4.83% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.03% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $2.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 272%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.69 billion, up 0.91% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $22.94 billion, indicating changes of +186.58% and -0.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 29.35% upward. Sunoco LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.02 for its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.