MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
MakeMyTrip (MMYT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $116.21, demonstrating a +1.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.
The online travel company's shares have seen an increase of 0.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 25.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $256.68 million, indicating a 19.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $968.67 million. These totals would mark changes of +31.97% and +23.79%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, MakeMyTrip is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, MakeMyTrip is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 70.91. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.67 for its industry.
One should further note that MMYT currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Delivery Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
