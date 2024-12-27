We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $23.97, demonstrating a -1.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have depreciated by 0.12% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 6.82% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking an 82.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $89.61 million, indicating a 45.05% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $397.65 million, which would represent changes of -62.63% and -29.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.68% lower. Dorian LPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.18.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.