Why the Market Dipped But Howmet (HWM) Gained Today
Howmet (HWM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $112.53, indicating a +0.44% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had lost 3.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 2.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.05%.
The upcoming earnings release of Howmet will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 33.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, up 8.07% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.66 per share and a revenue of $7.41 billion, indicating changes of +44.57% and +11.59%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Howmet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Howmet possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Howmet is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.25, so one might conclude that Howmet is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.