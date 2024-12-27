We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SM Energy (SM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
SM Energy (SM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.82, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 15.95% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SM Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $867.25 million, up 42.47% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.77 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, indicating changes of +14.94% and +15.09%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SM Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. SM Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, SM Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.02, so one might conclude that SM Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.