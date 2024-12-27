We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Sunoco LP (SUN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) standing at $51.44, reflecting a +0.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.49%.
The master limited partnership's shares have seen a decrease of 6.5% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.07% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.56, indicating a 270.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.69 billion, indicating a 0.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.74 per share and revenue of $22.94 billion, indicating changes of +166.85% and -0.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.98% lower. Currently, Sunoco LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.5.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.