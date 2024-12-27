We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) standing at $7.21, reflecting a -1.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.49%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 14.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 61.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.86 million, down 21.6% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $38.6 million, representing changes of +1266.67% and +58.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.48, so one might conclude that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.