Why the Market Dipped But Diamondback Energy (FANG) Gained Today
Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $158.34, indicating a +0.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
The the stock of energy exploration and production company has fallen by 10.31% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diamondback Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.45, showcasing a 27.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.51 billion, indicating a 57.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.56 per share and revenue of $10.65 billion, indicating changes of -8.05% and +26.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% higher within the past month. Diamondback Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Diamondback Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.02.
Meanwhile, FANG's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.