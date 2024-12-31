Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Fidelity Equity-Income Fund

(FEQIX - Free Report) . FEQIX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.54%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.99%.

Victory Sycamore Established Value R

(GETGX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GETGX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With five-year annualized performance of 12.61%, expense ratio of 1.11% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard Health Care Admiral

(VGHAX - Free Report) : 0.33% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. VGHAX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 7.89% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Equity-Income (FEQIX) - free report >>

Vanguard Health Care Adm (VGHAX) - free report >>

Victory Sycamore Established Val R (GETGX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings