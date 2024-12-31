3 Luxury Brand Stocks Ready to Boost Your Portfolio in 2025

With favorable consumer demand and restoring consumer confidence, now is an ideal time to invest in luxury brand stocks. When consumers feel confident about their financial situation, they are more likely to spend on premium products. This trend is crucial for luxury goods companies that rely on discretionary spending from affluent buyers. As consumer confidence remains healthy, the demand for luxury items like designer fashion, high-end accessories and fine jewelry is expected to continue rising.
Leading brands such as lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU Quick Quote LULU - Free Report) , Ralph Lauren Corporation ( RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) and Tapestry, Inc. ( TPR Quick Quote TPR - Free Report) are well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable market conditions. As positive economic signals continue, these companies will likely experience a boost in sales and revenues, making their stocks an attractive investment opportunity for long-term growth. The Role of Economic Growth in Driving Luxury Sales
One of the key factors behind the optimism surrounding luxury stocks is the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts, which have made borrowing more affordable and stimulated consumer spending. As consumers feel financially secure, they are more likely to indulge in luxury products, benefiting high-end brands.
A growing economy and low unemployment are boosting spending power, driving demand for premium products, thereby offering growth opportunities for luxury goods companies. In addition, the global luxury goods market is seeing significant growth, particularly in emerging markets like China and India, where the expanding middle class is driving demand for premium goods. This global expansion, paired with a strong economic recovery in the United States, provides a strong tailwind for luxury stocks. Why TPR Stock is Set for Continued Growth
Tapestry is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. The company’s strategic focus on global expansion, operational efficiency and strong brand positioning makes it well-positioned for continued growth. Tapestry’s omnichannel strategy, which integrates both digital and physical channels, enhances the shopping experience, driving customer loyalty. This approach resonates with today’s consumers, particularly younger shoppers who value convenience and flexibility in their purchasing decisions.
TPR’s flagship brand, Coach, continues to perform well, gaining market share, expanding margins, and engaging consumers with innovative products and compelling marketing campaigns. The company’s focus on strong margin management, bolstered by operational improvements and cost efficiencies, supports its growth initiatives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current and next fiscal year earnings per share (EPS) has risen from $4.56 to $4.62 and from $4.81 to $5.05, respectively, over the past 30 days. Tapestry has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s shares have surged a whopping 56.8% in the past six months.
You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
lululemon, a leading yoga-inspired athletic apparel company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reflecting its strong business momentum. The brand is experiencing impressive growth in international markets, with its products resonating well with customers worldwide. lululemon is also effectively tapping into the rising demand for online shopping by investing in and expanding its e-commerce platform, ensuring a seamless and robust shopping experience for its customers.
The company is on track with its Power of Three X2 growth plan, aiming for net revenues of $12.5 billion by 2026, a significant increase from $6.25 billion reported in 2021. lululemon is also focused on expanding its men's category, with plans to double sales in this segment compared to 2021. These growth initiatives position it for sustained success in the coming years, driven by an expanding global customer base and increasing demand in key product categories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU’s current and next fiscal year EPS has risen from $13.93 to $14.17 and $14.92 to $15.11, respectively, over the past 30 days. lululemon has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average. The company’s shares have gained 27.9% in the past six months. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Ralph Lauren's Future Growth Prospects
Ralph Lauren, which designs, markets and distributes lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is benefiting from business momentum as it executes the long-term game plan, continuing to elevate the brand and strengthen its positioning in the marketplace. RL is on track to exceed its financial targets with the "Next Great Chapter: Accelerate Plan," which focuses on streamlining its global structure and enhancing technological capabilities.
Ralph Lauren is making significant progress in expanding digital and omnichannel capabilities through investments in mobile, omnichannel and fulfillment. The company’s digital business, including its directly operated sites, departmentstore.com, pure players and social commerce, has shown impressive growth, further strengthening its market position.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL’s current and next fiscal year EPS has risen from $11.71 to $11.74 and $13.08 to $13.12, respectively, over the past 30 days. Ralph Lauren has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The company’s shares have increased 33.4% in the past six months.
In conclusion, with strong market conditions for luxury goods, brands like lululemon, Ralph Lauren, and Tapestry are poised for continued growth, making their stocks promising investment opportunities.
Image: Bigstock
3 Luxury Brand Stocks Ready to Boost Your Portfolio in 2025
