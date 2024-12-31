Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Business Services Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider MasterCard?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. MasterCard (MA - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.69 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 29, 2025.
By taking the percentage difference between the $3.69 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.68 Zacks Consensus Estimate, MasterCard has an Earnings ESP of +0.2%. Investors should also know that MA is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
MA is one of just a large database of Business Services stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Coherent (COHR - Free Report) .
Slated to report earnings on February 3, 2025, Coherent holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.73 a share 35 days from its next quarterly update.
For Coherent, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 is +5.46%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MA and COHR could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
