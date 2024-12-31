We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wabtec to Benefit From Bloom Engineering Buyout: Here's How
Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) is strengthening its operations with strategic acquisitions. To this end, Wabtec announced the acquisition of Bloom Engineering, Inc., a provider of industrial heating applications. Wabtec acquired Bloom Engineering in the fourth quarter for $69 million in cash, financed through cash on hand and a revolving credit facility.
Bloom Engineering will be joining Wabtec’s Freight and Industrial Components Group.
Mike Fetsko, president of Wabtec’s Freight & Industrial Components Group, stated, “This is another exciting addition to Wabtec. Bloom Engineering is a great fit within our Heat Transfer and Energy Solutions business, and we already serve many of the same customers. Our shared vision toward driving customer productivity within their industrial processes will enable us to deliver a more comprehensive portfolio for our customers to operate more efficiently and sustainably.”
How Will Wabtec Benefit?
The inclusion of Bloom Engineering is expected to be immediately accretive to WAB’s earnings, excluding transaction costs (with strong synergies to be realized over the next three years).
The integration of Bloom Engineering’s advanced technologies in burners, combustion systems, and overall services for industrial and process heating applications should strengthen Wabtec’s portfolio of heat transfer and energy solutions. Bloom Engineering’s extensive design and engineering expertise complements Wabtec’s existing capabilities.
WAB's Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Wabtec currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
WAB shares have gained 51.3% in the past year, outperforming its industry and the S&P 500, of which the company is a key member.
One-Year Price Comparison
