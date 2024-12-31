Chevron (CVX) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chevron (
CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) closed at $143.07, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
Shares of the oil company witnessed a loss of 11.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 8.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chevron in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.44, reflecting a 29.28% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.12 billion, down 0.13% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.51 per share and a revenue of $197.82 billion, representing changes of -19.95% and -1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chevron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Right now, Chevron possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Chevron is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.76, which means Chevron is trading at a premium to the group.
It's also important to note that CVX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Chevron (CVX) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chevron (CVX - Free Report) closed at $143.07, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
Shares of the oil company witnessed a loss of 11.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 8.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chevron in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.44, reflecting a 29.28% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $47.12 billion, down 0.13% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.51 per share and a revenue of $197.82 billion, representing changes of -19.95% and -1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chevron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Right now, Chevron possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Chevron is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.76, which means Chevron is trading at a premium to the group.
It's also important to note that CVX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.