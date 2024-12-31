We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bank of America (BAC) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $43.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.19%.
The nation's second-largest bank's stock has dropped by 6.67% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bank of America in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.86%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.25 billion, showing a 14.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $101.82 billion, indicating changes of -4.39% and +3.29%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Bank of America presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Bank of America currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.78, so one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.