Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

C Quick Quote C - Free Report) closed at $70.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.19%.
The U.S. bank's stock has climbed by 0.18% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.23, showcasing a 46.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.5 billion, up 11.82% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.88 per share and revenue of $81 billion, which would represent changes of -2.65% and +3.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.44% increase. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Citigroup is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.78.
We can additionally observe that C currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know
