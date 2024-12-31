We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Fell More Than Broader Market
The most recent trading session ended with Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) standing at $195.66, reflecting a -1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 19.11% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.36, down 35.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.36 billion, down 3.91% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.93 per share and a revenue of $307.28 billion, signifying shifts of -21.38% and -1.54%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.56% lower. As of now, Toyota Motor Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.01. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.59.
Meanwhile, TM's PEG ratio is currently 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.