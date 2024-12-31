Kinder Morgan (KMI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Kinder Morgan (
KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.36, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 3.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.22% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.33, signifying a 17.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.09 billion, reflecting a 1.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.35% and -0.38%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.68% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Kinder Morgan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.89 for its industry.
Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 3.94 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 3.39 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
