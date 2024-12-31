Valero Energy (VLO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (
VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) closed at $119.59, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 14.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Valero Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing an 84.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $30.63 billion, reflecting a 13.52% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.24 per share and revenue of $129.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -66.91% and -10.37%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.77% decrease. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Valero Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.52. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.49 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that VLO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
