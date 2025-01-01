Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Sterling Infrastructure (
STRL Quick Quote STRL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $168.45, indicating a -1.14% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
The civil construction company's stock has dropped by 12.29% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 12.64% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.32, reflecting a 1.54% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $533.2 million, showing a 9.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.96 per share and revenue of $2.15 billion, which would represent changes of +33.33% and +9.02%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sterling Infrastructure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Sterling Infrastructure possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.59. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.36.
One should further note that STRL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Engineering - R and D Services industry stood at 1.87 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
