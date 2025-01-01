We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) standing at $40.25, reflecting a +1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.
The company's stock has dropped by 22.79% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.27, marking an 8% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.59% increase. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VKTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.