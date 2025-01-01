Walgreens Boots Alliance (
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) closed at $9.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
The largest U.S. drugstore chain's shares have seen an increase of 3.12% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The upcoming earnings release of Walgreens Boots Alliance will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 9, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 43.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37.1 billion, reflecting a 1.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
WBA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $148.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.22% and +0.9%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% lower. Currently, Walgreens Boots Alliance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.11, so one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, WBA's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.76.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WBA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.