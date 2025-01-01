Here's Why Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Toyota Motor Corporation (
TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) standing at $194.61, reflecting a -0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 13.14% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.36, showcasing a 35.98% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $78.36 billion, indicating a 3.91% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.93 per share and revenue of $307.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.38% and -1.54%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.56% decrease. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.74.
Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.37 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
