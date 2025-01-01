AZZ (AZZ) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

AZZ (
AZZ Quick Quote AZZ - Free Report) closed at $81.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.9%.
The electrical equipment maker's stock has dropped by 15.01% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 9.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 8, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.27, signifying a 6.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $400.28 million, reflecting a 4.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion, indicating changes of +12.14% and +4.63%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AZZ. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% lower. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AZZ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.8, which means AZZ is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Electronics industry stood at 2.08 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AZZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
