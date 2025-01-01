We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Fell More Than Broader Market
In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) closed at $13.44, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Oscar Health, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.46 billion, up 71.91% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $9.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +99.18% and +57.71%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Oscar Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.