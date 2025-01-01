We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paccar (PCAR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $104.02, indicating a +0.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.
Shares of the truck maker witnessed a loss of 10.87% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 13.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paccar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.15%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.41 billion, indicating a 13.78% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.92 per share and revenue of $31.61 billion, indicating changes of -17.59% and -5.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Paccar holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Paccar is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.52.
We can also see that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.