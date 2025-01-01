Here's Why Ralph Lauren (RL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Ralph Lauren (
RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $230.98, demonstrating a -0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.
Shares of the upscale clothing company witnessed a loss of 0.51% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 2.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ralph Lauren in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.47, marking a 7.19% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.02 billion, up 4.37% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.74 per share and a revenue of $6.87 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.87% and +3.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ralph Lauren. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. As of now, Ralph Lauren holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Ralph Lauren is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.79, so one might conclude that Ralph Lauren is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, RL's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
