3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio C(GAITX - Free Report) . GAITX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.08%, management fee of 0%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.41%.
Goldman Sachs US Equity Dividend & Premier A(GSPAX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. GSPAX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. GSPAX, with annual returns of 12.49% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 I(OSPSX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OSPSX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. OSPSX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 18.4% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.