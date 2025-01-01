See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Brandes Global Equity I(BGVIX - Free Report) . BGVIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1%, management fee of 0.8%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.5%.
Neuberger Berman Genesis Adviser(NBGAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.34%. Management fee: 1.06%. NBGAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.62% over the last five years.
Oak Ridge Dividend Growth I(ORDNX - Free Report) : 0.97% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. ORDNX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.09%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.