Why the Market Dipped But AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $4.02, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
Shares of the movie theater operator have depreciated by 18.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AMC Entertainment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.19, indicating a 64.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.27 billion, indicating a 15.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
