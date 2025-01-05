We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arista Networks (ANET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) closed at $111.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
The cloud networking company's stock has climbed by 4.84% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arista Networks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 9.62% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.89 billion, up 22.42% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% higher. Arista Networks presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Arista Networks is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.1, which means Arista Networks is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that ANET has a PEG ratio of 2.68 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Communication - Components industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29.
The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.