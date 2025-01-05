We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Southern Copper (SCCO) Gained Today
Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $92.16, demonstrating a +1.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the miner had lost 9.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 85.96% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.85 billion, indicating a 24.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.93% higher. Currently, Southern Copper is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Southern Copper is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.23.
One should further note that SCCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Non Ferrous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.