SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest trading session, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) closed at $97.06, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.36%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SharkNinja, Inc. to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.6 billion, up 16.15% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SharkNinja, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, SharkNinja, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.44.
Also, we should mention that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.