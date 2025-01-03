We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Emcor Group (EME) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) standing at $457.63, reflecting a +0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.16%.
The construction and maintenance company's stock has dropped by 11.81% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 12.78% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $5.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.94%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.84 billion, indicating a 11.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Emcor Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Emcor Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.09.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.