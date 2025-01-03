3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.
It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $794 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz.,
DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio ( DFFVX Quick Quote DFFVX - Free Report) , DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio ( DFQTX Quick Quote DFQTX - Free Report) and U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio ( DFVEX Quick Quote DFVEX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds. DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified portfolio of readily marketable domestic small and mid-cap companies, which, according to its advisor, are value stocks with high profitability. DFFVX advisors also invest in futures and options contracts of U.S. equity securities and indices.
DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio fund has a three-year annualized return of 12.3%. As of the end of July 2024, DFFVX held 1403 issues, with 0.6% of its net assets invested in Ally Financial.
DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse portfolio of preferable small-cap domestic companies, which are priced relatively lower, and in high profitability companies as compared to their representation in the U.S. universe. DFQTX advisors consider the U.S. universe as a market-capitalization-weighted set of operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.
DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. DFQTX has an expense ratio of 0.19%.
U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified and broad group of U.S. operating companies, preferably in smaller capitalization, lower relative price and higher profitability companies in the United States. DFVEX advisors generally define the U.S. universe as a set of operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that are market-capitalization weighted.
U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2022.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can
click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds for Higher Returns
