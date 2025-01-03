We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Algoma Steel Group Issues Guidance for December Quarter
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL - Free Report) has released guidance for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024. Total steel shipments for the quarter are projected to be between 545,000 and 550,000 tons, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ranging from -C$55 million to -C$65 million.
Despite market headwinds, the quarter's results revealed strong operational execution, notably in the plate division, where output remained on an increasing trend. While macroeconomic uncertainties persist in the steel sector, ASTL noted that it is well-positioned to benefit from improving fundamentals as conditions normalize.
The Electric Arc Furnace project accomplished a significant milestone in the quarter with the start of cold commissioning activities, which are progressing rapidly. In late November and early December, the company saw unprecedented snowfall at the site, which temporarily disrupted project activity. The company does not expect any significant delays in its goal to begin steel production by the end of the first quarter of 2025. The company is making considerable progress in its strategic transition to become one of North America's leading low-carbon steel manufacturers, paving the way for a promising 2025.
Shares of ASTL have gained 0.5% over the past year against a 30.5% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ASTL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Algoma Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) and Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 158.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sylvamo, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.7%, on average. SLVM’s shares have rallied 62.5% over the past year.
Silvercorp, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and being in-line once, with the average earnings surprise being 16.5%. SVM has gained around 23.5% in the past year.