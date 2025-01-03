Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jefferies (
JEF) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 183.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.75 billion, increasing 46.2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Jefferies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' reaching $148.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' should arrive at $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +51.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return' to reach $36.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -42.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' will reach $568.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.1% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' of $348.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income' at $220.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' to come in at $566.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +81.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' stands at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +78.8%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' will likely reach $197.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +52.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' will reach $217.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +64.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' should come in at $414.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +58.5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Asset management fees and revenues' will reach $22.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.7% year over year.
Shares of Jefferies have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the -2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JEF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.
Image: Bigstock
