Gear Up for UniFirst (UNF) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Revenues are expected to be $604.83 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UniFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Core Laundry Operations' should come in at $532.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- First Aid' will reach $28.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Specialty Garments' to reach $43.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income (loss) from operations- Core Laundry Operations' will likely reach $40.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $42.09 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Income (loss) from operations- Specialty Garments' at $11.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.12 million in the same quarter last year.

UniFirst shares have witnessed a change of -13.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.