Company News for Jan 3, 2025

  • Shares of Synaptics Incorporated ((SYNA - Free Report) ) jumped 8.1% after the company announced that it has partnered with Alphabet Inc.'s ((GOOGL - Free Report) ) Google on Edge AI.
  • JD.com, Inc.’s ((JD - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.3% after a purchasing managers’ index in China missed analysts’ expectations
  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. ((NFLX - Free Report) ) declined 0.5% on the broader tech decline. 
  • Microsoft Corporation’s ((MSFT - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.7% on the broader tech decline.

