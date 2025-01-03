We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Noble Clinches New Contract for Ocean Apex in Australia
Noble Corporation plc (NE - Free Report) has announced that its semi-submersible drilling rig Ocean Apex has landed a new contract in Australia. The semi-submersible rig has been hired by an undisclosed client for work offshore Australia. The rig is currently stationed in Australian waters and the new contract should prolong its stay in the region.
The new drilling assignment is anticipated to last for at least 37 days. The assignment will follow Ocean Apex’s prior commitments in Australia, scheduled to take place between the second and third quarter of 2025.
The semi-submersible rig is currently working under contract for Santos, where it is anticipated to remain until May 2025. After completing its assignment with Santos, the rig shall move to begin its campaign with Chevron. The rig’s assignment with Chevron is scheduled to end in July 2025.
Built in 2014, Ocean Apex has a maximum drilling depth of up to 30,000 feet underwater. The rig can operate in water depths of approximately 6,000 feet and accommodate up to 140 people.
NE has recently secured another drilling contract in Suriname with Petronas. The contract involves drilling three wells offshore Suriname, using its semi-submersible rig Noble Developer. The Noble Developer semi-submersible rig was built in 2008 and can operate in water depths of approximately 10,000 feet.
