Here's Why Clear Secure (YOU) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.27, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
The airport security company's stock has dropped by 0.04% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.84% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 64.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $203.45 million, up 19% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Clear Secure holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Clear Secure is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.87.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
