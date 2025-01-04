We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) reached $12.34, with a -0.72% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 9.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 7.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.82%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 41.27% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $53.93 million, indicating a 17.93% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 22.82% downward. Ardmore Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Ardmore Shipping is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.19 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.