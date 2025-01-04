We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Sony (SONY) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Sony (SONY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $21.32, demonstrating a +1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
The the stock of electronics and media company has risen by 0.91% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 32.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.59 billion, indicating a 7.05% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
SONY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $82.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.34% and -2.32%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sony presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Sony currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.57.
Meanwhile, SONY's PEG ratio is currently 13.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry held an average PEG ratio of 13.36.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.