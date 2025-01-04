We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Axon Enterprise (AXON) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $601.06, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had lost 13.53% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Axon Enterprise in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.82%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $567.56 million, indicating a 31.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Axon Enterprise boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Axon Enterprise is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 91.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.65 of its industry.
Investors should also note that AXON has a PEG ratio of 3.08 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.