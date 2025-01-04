We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SM Energy (SM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw SM Energy (SM - Free Report) ending at $40.58, denoting a +1.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.77%.
The independent oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 3.95% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.1% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SM Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.96, reflecting a 25.64% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $867.25 million, reflecting a 42.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% higher. SM Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, SM Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.84.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.