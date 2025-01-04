We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gold Fields (GFI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest trading session, Gold Fields (GFI - Free Report) closed at $13.97, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had lost 0.5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gold Fields in its upcoming release.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.86 per share and a revenue of $6.68 billion, signifying shifts of +100% and +48.43%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gold Fields. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.75% lower within the past month. Gold Fields is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Gold Fields is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.98.
We can also see that GFI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.45.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.